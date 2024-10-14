Qatar's Infrastructure Projects Attract Global Investors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar launched the second edition of the Forum 2024 yesterday at the Doha Center (DECC). Held under the patronage of the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the three-day event is organised by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) in collaboration with Informa Tharawat, and Cityscape organisers.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by numerous delegates including the Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah; the Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; the Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai; and the President of Aqarat, Eng. Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli among others.

During his speech, the Minister accentuated that the real estate sector is one of the key sectors that benefited from this tremendous development in infrastructure and economic renaissance. He said that Qatar is one of the fastest growing economies in the region, as the volume of real estate transactions during 2023 and the first half of 2024 reached more than QR27bn.



H E Al Attiyah noted that Qatar is at the forefront in terms of security, health, quality of life, and various positive indicators, all thanks to the vision of H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the State's huge investments in infrastructure projects as well as modern legislation, which have contributed to creating an attractive environment for investors.

He stressed that Qatar is one of the fastest-developing economies in the world and the country is“proud” to witness the enhanced sector in this forum. H E Al Attiyah noted that Aqarat continues to build sustainable projects and is practicing mandating this year to build a strong and sustainable system based on transparency and sustainability to strengthen investments in the country.

Minister Al Attiyah also added that the country's plan for the real estate market contributes toward its strategic vision and augments the GDP growth. He concluded by inviting all the investors to the government pavilion to further explore real estate opportunities in the market.

President of Aqarat, Eng. Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli (right) during a session, yesterday.

The event consists of several panel sessions aiming to bolster growth, innovation, and strategic collaborations within the country's realty market while capitalising on its resilient economy that shapes the global markets.

This 2024 edition of the forum highlights enhancing transparency, accelerating digital transformation and aligning with global best practices to strengthen investor trust and streamline transactions.

Emphasising sustainable development goals and digital integration, the event is expected to draw a diverse audience to exchange ideas and challenges facing the market.

Meanwhile, it also intends to share insights on the current demand trends and emerging innovations, in addition to expanding partnerships that shape the future of real estate in Qatar and beyond.

During the event, the President of Aqarat, Eng. Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli also discussed Qatar's strength as an attractive investment destination, highlighting its investor-friendly environment, advanced digital transformation, and facilitation measures for investors.

He stated that the country is committed to embracing digital transformation and artificial intelligence with a strong infrastructure, with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority facilitating investors' journey through its real estate platform, making it a safe and encouraging place for growth and prosperity.