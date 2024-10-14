Old Doha Port Announces Qatar Boat Show Exhibitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With less than 30 days left until the launch of the first edition of the Qatar Boat Show 2024. For this edition, Old Doha announced that over 95% of the on-water slots are reserved thus approaching full capacity with the participation of many international and local companies and yacht manufacturers.

The anticipation of the Qatar Boat Show, which is slated to be held from November 6 to 9, 2024, is high with a few weeks remaining from the promising exhibitions of superyachts and boats, thrilling ongoing water sports, and workshops and panels. Over 90% of the on-ground yacht displays for boats, marine equipment, and corporate spaces are reserved for the inaugural edition of the Qatar Boat Show.

The Qatar Boat Show will be receiving leading companies and brands within the maritime industry. Incredible local talent will be showcasing boats and marine vessels made in Qatar, many of which will be featured for the first time in the region.

Exhibitors will be able to establish valuable relationships, expand their networks, and create business opportunities for partnerships and collaborations with both local and international brands as well as discover new investment opportunities within the region.

Furthermore, exhibitors will enjoy exclusive previews of more than 75 yachts and watercrafts, including groundbreaking new models and innovative designs. They will gain insights into the latest trends and developments in boat technology, design, and sustainability through insightful seminars and workshops led by industry experts.

Other exhibitors include Corinthia Yacht Club, Antoine Karam, Milaha, Pacific Marine, Fendress, Captain's Club, Al Kous Marine, Aldhaen Marine, Oceanco, Feadship, The World of Yachts, and Heesen Yachts amongst many others.