Estonia Considers Purchasing Defense Products From Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonia is considering purchasing defense products from Ukraine, and such cooperation could help increase Ukrainian production.

This was stated by Estonian Defense Hanno Pevkur, Ukrinform reports citing ERR .

However, due to the martial law in Ukraine, there is a ban on the export of arms and military equipment. According to the head of the Estonian Defense Ministry, this ban will not be an obstacle if the countries come to a mutual agreement, and such cooperation would be beneficial for both Estonia and Ukraine.

“If we get the consent of the Ukrainian government, then, of course, we can do it. We need to understand here that this can only be done in such a way that if we buy, Ukraine gets more money. And they will be able to produce more for their army,” Pevkur said.

According to him, if Estonia and Ukraine do come to an agreement on this issue, Tallinn will buy only what is really necessary for the country.

“Long-range missiles are, of course, interesting for us. There are many different options. Of course, we can't talk in detail, but first of all, we will look at these systems that can affect the enemy at a long range,” Pevkur emphasized.

Next week, Pevkur will meet with Ukraine's Defense Minister in Brussels, and in the coming weeks he will also visit Ukraine, the publication writes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany have confirmed that investments in the Ukrainian defense industry will increase.