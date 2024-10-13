CM Bhajan Lal Sharma To Visit Germany, Britain Ahead Of 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 14 (IANS) Ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit, Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma has emphasised the need for increased investments and employment opportunities for the state's youth as he embarks on a trip to Germany and Britain on Monday.

CM Sharma is travelling to Germany and Britain to meet with various industrialists ahead of the summit, scheduled to take place from December 9-11 in Jaipur.

"We will meet leading industrialists and promote the potential for growth in sectors like mining, tourism, and to attract more investors to Rajasthan," the CM said.

Emphasising the need for development across multiple sectors, he said, "Rajasthan is a promising state in every respect. There is a lot of scope for development in various fields, including mining, tourism, industry, education, and medicine. We are organising the Rising Rajasthan programme from December 9-11 to make our state a developed Rajasthan."

The CM-led delegation aims to engage with companies across diverse sectors such as construction, mobility, automobiles, startups, artificial intelligence, tourism, defence, education, health, green hydrogen, renewable energy, and engineering.

European businesses will be invited to explore investment opportunities in Rajasthan and participate in the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit in Jaipur.

Key meetings include discussions with top business leaders and firms such as Albatross Projects, Knauf Engineering, SFC Energy AG, JCB, and Renew Power, as well as a meeting with Florian Herrmann, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery in Munich.

In London, the delegation will engage with British parliamentarians to promote bilateral economic ties.

In addition to industry outreach, the delegation will connect with the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) community and the broader Indian diaspora in Munich and London.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Shikhar Agrawal, and other senior officials will accompany the Chief Minister on this significant European tour, which is part of a series of global investment outreach efforts leading up to the summit.