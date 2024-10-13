DPRK Forces Ordered To Get Ready To Open Fire
PYONGYANG, Oct 14 (NNN-KCNA) – The armed forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), received order to get ready to open fire, state media said yesterday, amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, following DPRK accusation of South Korea for recent drone incursion into its airspace.
Yesterday's statement by the DPRK Ministry of National Defence said,“The General Staff of the Korean People's Army, issued a preliminary operation order on Oct 12, to the combined artillery units along the (southern) border, and the units taking on an important firepower task, to get fully ready to open fire.”– NNN-KCNA
