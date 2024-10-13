Lebanon: 51 People Killed, 174 Injured Due To Israeli Occupation Raids

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Fifty-one people were killed and 174 others were wounded in Israeli army's raids on Lebanese territory, said the Public Emergency Center of the Lebanese of Health Sunday.

In a press release, Lebanese health officials said that the final death toll to Israeli raids in Al-Ma'aisra and Kasrowan yesterday reached 16 people killed and 21 injured.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese said in a statement that three of its were after Israeli armory targeted them in Moluk tower.

Earlier, Lebanese health authorities said 19 people were killed and 54 others were wounded in Israeli occupation army's raids on Lebanese territory in the last 24 hours. (Pickup previous)

kps







MENAFN13102024000071011013ID1108774559