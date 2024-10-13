One Fatality, 19 Injuries In Minya Train Collision: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A train collision in the Upper Egyptian governorate of Minya on Sunday has left one dead and 20 other injuries.

Egypt's of and Population announced that 19 of the from the train collision have recovered and been discharged from Minya General Hospital. Others remain under treatment.

Rescue teams continue to work at the accident site.

On Sunday morning, the ministry dispatched 23 ambulances to the scene. Initial reports indicated 20 injuries: 19 were taken to Minya General Hospital, and one to Minya University Hospital. Injuries range from bruises and abrasions to external wounds, with ongoing assessments by doctors.

The collision occurred near the village of Maqousa, causing two carriages to fall into the Ibrahimiya Canal. The Egyptian Railways Authority has halted train traffic on the Upper Egypt line until the site is cleared.

This incident follows the inauguration of the Upper Egypt Railway Station by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, intended to serve as a new gateway to the Upper Egypt governorates.

Train accidents are frequent in Egypt. Despite government efforts to modernize the railway network, accidents persist. Last September, a collision in Zagazig killed three and injured 49. In March 2023, a collision in Qalyub City Station resulted in four deaths and 23 injuries.



