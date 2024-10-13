PM Meets GCC Meet Participants

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday with the participants in the meeting of the heads of the bodies responsible for protecting integrity and combating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. HE Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the guests, wishing them success in their meeting in Doha.

