PM Meets GCC Meet Participants
Date
10/13/2024 2:05:04 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday with the participants in the meeting of the heads of the bodies responsible for protecting integrity and combating corruption in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
HE Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the guests, wishing them success in their meeting in Doha.
