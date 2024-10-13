Baba Siddique Killers Mother, Grandmother Break Silence: 'Kill Him, We Have Nothing To Do...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The family members of one of the alleged accused arrested in the Baba Siddique murder case on Sunday said they have nothing to do with Gurmail Singh; he is dead for them, and even if the want, they can shoot him at the crossroad.

It is important to know that NCP leader Baba Siddique-a lawmaker from Mumbai's Bandra West and former in the Maharashtra government-was shot dead late Saturday night. He was shot multiple times in the chest outside his son's office, and doctors declared him dead before arrival.

The Mumbai police have arrested two accused so far in connection to the killing and are searching for two others absconding in the case.

According to Mumbai police, the two accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap, from Uttar Pradesh, who were in Mumbai and were keeping a close eye on Siddique. The third and fourth accused in the case are Shiva from Bahraich (UP) and Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar respectively.

Family members of the arrested accused have said that they were not aware of what their sons were upto and had not been in contact with them.

Speaking to ANI, one of the accused Gurmail Singh's grandmother says,“He was my grandson, but he is nothing to me now. He has not been in contact...”

“He was my grandson, but now he nothing to me anymore. He has not been in contact since the last three to four days and does not maintain contact,” she added.

Gurmail's mother told the news agency that her son had gone to Pune to work in a scrapyard and she was not aware of his work in Mumbai.

"He went to Pune to work in a scrapyard. I knew only this.. I was not aware of what he was doing in Mumbai. He had come home in Holi, and after that he did not come. He was not even taking to me on calls so I cannot say anything about the incident. He is around 18 to 19 years. He had just sent ₹3,000 to me when my daughter was sick."

Dharamraj Kashyap's mother-another accused in the case-said that Dharamraj had left to work in a scrapyard in Pune and had been contacted only once since then.

"Two months ago, he went to work in a scrapyard. He went to Pune. We have contacted only once since then..."

The police has informed her about him, she added.