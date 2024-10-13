Russian Artillery Pummels Bilozerka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, Russian invasion forces employed artillery against the settlement of Bilozerka, leaving at least one civilian man injured.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian hit Bilozerka using artillery. A 35-year-old man was injured. He was out in the street at the time of the attack. The victim was diagnosed with contusion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries," the report says.

General Staff update: 186 combat clashes on frontlines, Kurakhove sector the hottest

The ER team provided assistance to the man on the spot, officials noted.

As reported earlier, three people have been injured in Kherson region over the past day, October 12, as a result of Russian attacks.