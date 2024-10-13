IIFL Finance Appoints Ms. Preeti Kannan as Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 10 October 2024: IIFL Finance Limited, one of India’s largest non-banking financial companies (NBFC), today said that it has appointed Ms. Preeti Kannan as President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Ms. Kannan was previously the Head of HR for Retail Asset, Corporate Functions, Technology and Head – People Engagement at Kotak Mahindra Bank, preceded by senior roles at Bajaj Finance, Fujitsu Consulting, Oracle Financial Services, Mind Tree and Symbiosis College.



Ms. Kannan is a seasoned HR leader who draws on her 25 years of experience of being an impact oriented, trusted advisor to senior leaders across a variety of Indian and MNC organizations. She is passionate about effectively aligning people strategy with business objectives and in enabling individuals to unleash their inherent potential with extensive use of technology. She is a certified Coach and psychotherapist.

Ms. Kannan has done her MBA in HR from Pune University and MS in Psychotherapy and Counselling from Mumbai University.



Mr R Venkataraman, Joint Managing Director of IIFL Finance welcomed Preeti’s appointment and said, “IIFL Finance’s success has always been focussed on its people strategy and unique ‘ownership mindset’. As the CHRO, Preeti’s vast experience across diverse industries and work cultures will help IIFL Finance drive its talent management and succession strategy effectively enabling us enter the next orbit of growth.”



Commenting on the appointment Ms. Preeti Kannan said, “I am thrilled to join IIFL and excited to lead the change in driving digital transformation, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation in the financial sector. By fostering a culture of agility and focussing on robust succession planning, we will continue to empower our teams, embrace change and meet the evolving needs of our customers with confidence and resilience.”



IIFL Finance is a major employer in the financial services space in India and has over 15,000 employees in over 4,400 branches across India. IIFL Finance’s loan asset under management was Rs 69,610 crores at the end of June 30, 2024. The company’s bouquet of products includes home loans, loan against property, gold loan, SME loans and micro finance loans.





