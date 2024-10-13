Al Mohannadi Re-Elected As ATTU President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Table Association President Khalil bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi has been officially re-endorsed as the President of the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU) for the next electoral cycle (2025-2028) during the General Assembly held in Astana, Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the 27th Asian Championship.

Al Mohannadi, who was the sole candidate for the presidency, secured his position after the nomination period closed in August. He first assumed the role in October 2021 and is the first Arab and Qatari to hold this prestigious position since the Federation's establishment in 1972.

In his acceptance speech, Al Mohannadi expressed gratitude to the Kazakh Federation and its President for their excellent organisation of the championship, which marks the first time the event is being hosted in Central Asia. Representatives from 31 member countries attended the meeting, forming the legal quorum required for the elections. The assembly also conducted elections for Vice Presidents and Regional Deputies and reviewed reports submitted by various committees, including financial audits and updates on regional activities.

The assembly highlighted key achievements made by the Federation from 2021 to 2024, including the development of table tennis in Asia and enhanced cooperation among member states. Al Mohannadi also announced the launch of the Asian Table Tennis Union Academy in partnership with Aspire Academy, which will focus on improving junior talent and human resource efficiency. Future championships were confirmed, with Uzbekistan and North Korea set to host major events, and China assigned to organise the Asian Cup from 2025 to 2027.