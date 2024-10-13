Omar Abdullah Attends 2024 LLC, Calls For Better Infra

His visit comes just days before his anticipated oath-taking ceremony as the new Chief Minister.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, with passionate cricket fans flocking to the stands, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for the in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the during his visit, Abdullah shared his excitement and vision for the future of cricket in the region.

“It is great to see this kind of cricket in Srinagar, and the people are coming out with so much enthusiasm,” Abdullah said.



“We have been waiting for such opportunities, and I am hopeful that our youth will soon be playing this level of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Highlighting the need for developing a robust sporting infrastructure, Abdullah emphasized the importance of preparing the region to host high-profile matches in the future.

“Just like the IPL and other major cricket matches, we have to create good infrastructure for the sport here. We will work on that, and once ready, we will request the BCCI to bring such matches to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. (KINS)

