Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces Holding Positions In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kursk region, Russia attempted to dislodge Ukrainian forces, but the of Ukraine are holding the defined lines.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a address published on , Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi: he reported on all frontline directions and our Kursk operation. The Pokrovsk sector – well done. Every soldier, every sergeant, every officer who ensures the protection of our positions,” Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are facing very difficult conditions and tough enemy actions. However, according to the President, the resilience of Ukrainian units is crucial.

“As for the Kursk operation: there were attempts by Russia to push back our positions. But we are holding the defined lines,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Polissia brigade eliminated an assault group of the Russian army in one of the settlements of Russia's Kursk region.