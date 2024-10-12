Qatar Chamber To Reduce Membership Fees 'Soon', Says Sheikh Khalifa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber chairman Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani has announced that the chamber's membership fees will be reduced soon to alleviate burdens on the private sector.

He pointed out that the Cabinet's forthcoming decision in this regard aligns with the government's policy to facilitate the business environment and encourage in the state.

Sheikh Khalifa emphasised the chamber's commitment to easing the burdens on local companies, particularly on membership fees, noting that the initiative is in line with similar measures recently adopted by some ministries and bodies.

The forthcoming decision is expected to include a 50% decrease in annual membership fees to QR5,000 for shareholding companies, holding companies, and foreign companies involved in contracts with the state.

For limited liability companies, general partnership companies, simple partnership companies, joint venture companies, and partnerships limited by shares, the annual membership fees will be set at QR500, regardless of the company's capital or type of activity.

As for the authentication and certification services, the fees remain fixed at QR50. It is noteworthy that these fees have not changed since the issuance of Law No 11 of 1990.

