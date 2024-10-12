Quicken Simplifi: Your All-In-One Personal Finance Companion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

A Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quicken , the #1 best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. for over 40 years, is thrilled to announce the continued success of Quicken Simplifi , an award-winning personal finance app designed to empower users on their journeys. Simplifi combines powerful features with user-friendly design, making it easier than ever to manage your money, track expenses, and achieve financial goals-all in one place.

In today's fast-paced world, keeping track of your financial life can feel overwhelming. Quicken Simplifi streamlines this process, enabling users to manage bills, spending, savings, investments, and debt effortlessly.

Key Features of Quicken Simplifi:



Linking Accounts: Connect to over 14,000 financial institutions, providing a comprehensive view of all your accounts in one secure location.

Customized Spending Plans: Build a personalized budget that considers income, bills, subscriptions, and savings goals, giving you real-time insight into your spending capacity.

Savings Goals: Set and track savings goals for anything-from retirement to that dream vacation-ensuring every dollar counts.

Insightful Reports: Generate customizable charts and reports that offer deeper insights into your financial status, enabling informed decision-making.

Investment Management: View and analyze your investment portfolios in one convenient place, gaining powerful insights into performance.

Projected Cash Flows: Plan confidently for the future with clear visibility of your projected balances and reminders for upcoming transactions.

Credit Score Monitoring: Keep track of your credit score within the app and handy tips to help you improve it. Real-Time Alerts: Stay informed with timely notifications about unusual transactions, upcoming bills, and spending limits.

Quicken Simplifi is available for download on iOS and Android devices, making it accessible whenever and wherever you need it. Users can enjoy a free trial to explore all the features and see how it can transform their financial lives.

For more information about Quicken Simplifi, visit .

Contact email: ...