Here’S What Jennifer Winget Does During Down Time In Between Shoots

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Popular television Jennifer Winget has finally shared with the world that she poses for pictures and takes photographs when she has“down time between shoots”.

Jennifer took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures featuring her, picturesque locations and food.

The first image had Jennifer posing for the camera and smiling at the lens. Another image had the actress sitting on the beach in a white cover up. The third was a picture of the actress' silhouette. The last was a picture of her food. It seems the actress is Goa going by the restaurant name mentioned on the platter.

“If you ever wondered what do I do when I have down time between shoots? This is exactly it!,” she wrote as the caption for the images.

An ardent user of social media, Jennifer last month gave a peep into 'stillness & stills'

The actress shared a few pictures on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a couch and posing dressed in a black formal suit paired with some gold neck chains.

She captioned it:“Between stillness & stills”.

Winget began her journey in acting as a child artist with the 1995 film 'Akele Hum Akele Tum'. She made her television debut in 2002 with 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'. The children's fantasy adventure television show featuring Vishal Solankee and Hansika Motwani.

The Mumbai born actress, has essayed the roles of Simran in 'Kkusum', Preeti in 'Kkoi Dil Mein Hai', Sneha Bajaj Gill in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Natasha in 'Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa', Svetlana in 'Kahin To Hoga', and Ganga Bhatia in 'Sangam'.

It was her role in 'Dill Mill Gayye', a medical drama, that helped her gain major stardom.

The sequel to the show 'Sanjivani - A Medical Boon' also featured her former husband Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Anand, Karan Wahi and Mohnish Bahl.

Apart from fiction, the 39-year-old actress has also worked in reality shows. She was named as the winner of 'Zara Nach Ke Dikha 1'.

She has also hosted reality shows including names such as 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala', 'Laughter Ke Phatke', and 'Dekh India Dekh'.

Her latest work includes the legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'.