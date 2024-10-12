US Approves Multi-Million Weapon Sales To Saudi Arabia, UAE

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced the United States approval of potential arm sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE valued USD 2.25 billion.

In a statement late Friday, the Pentagon stated that the State Department approved the potential sale to Saudi Arabia of 220 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder Missiles and other related equipment, valued USD 251.8 million.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification to notify of this potential sale, the statement added.

The statement explained that the proposed sale would enhance Saudi Arabia's ability to counter current and future threats, provide increased air defense capabilities, and support the execution of self-defense missions and regional security in the Middle East.

In another statement, the Pentagon stated that it approved the potential sale to Saudi Arabia of 2,503 AGM-114R3 Hellfire II missiles, valued at USD 655 million.

"The proposed sale will enhance Saudi Arabia's ability to address current and future threats, and improve interoperability with systems operated by US Forces and other Gulf countries," the Pentagon said.

In a separate statement, US Department of Defense announced the approval of a deal to sell the UAE the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) and the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) for USD 1.2 billion and logistical elements and related support program elements.

It noted that the Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification on Friday to notify Congress of this potential sale.

As part of the deal, the United States would provide the UAE with training services, software, and technical and logistical support, the statement added. (end)

