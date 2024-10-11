Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) CEO, Production Featured In Recent Episode Of Mining Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Company CEO is a geologist with more than four decades of experience and a PhD in geology.

Trillion has the SASB Field in the Black Sea and an on shore. Currently the company is producing an estimated 6–6.5 million cubic feet per day with projections of reaching an estimated 12–15 million cubic feet of production.

Having an experienced professional run a company is essential for many reasons, and those reasons become even more profound in companies where public safety and welfare is at risk, such as an oil and gas exploration company. The benefits of exceptional leadership, particularly in an industry as complex and resource-intensive as oil and gas exploration, can directly influence a company's profitability, safety, environmental impact and long-term sustainability.

Trillion Energy International (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company, is a superb example of a company being led by a true professional.

In a recent episode of the MiningNewsWire Podcast ( ), Trillion Energy CEO and director Dr. Arthur Halleran, PhD, shared his expertise with podcast host Stuart Smith.“I'm a geologist by trade,” noted Halleran, who also founded Canacol Energy Ltd., now the largest natural gas producer in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TRLEF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN