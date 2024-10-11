Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) CEO, Production Featured In Recent Episode Of Mining Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Company CEO is a geologist with more than four decades of experience and a PhD in petroleum geology.
Trillion energy has the SASB gas Field in the Black Sea and an oil field on shore.
Currently the company is producing an estimated 6–6.5 million cubic feet per day with projections of reaching an estimated 12–15 million cubic feet of production.
Having an experienced professional run a company is essential for many reasons, and those reasons become even more profound in companies where public safety and welfare is at risk, such as an oil and gas exploration company. The benefits of exceptional leadership, particularly in an industry as complex and resource-intensive as oil and gas exploration, can directly influence a company's profitability, safety, environmental impact and long-term sustainability.
Trillion Energy International (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company, is a superb example of a company being led by a true professional.
In a recent episode of the MiningNewsWire Podcast ( ), Trillion Energy CEO and director Dr. Arthur Halleran, PhD, shared his expertise with podcast host Stuart Smith.“I'm a geologist by trade,” noted Halleran, who also founded Canacol Energy Ltd., now the largest natural gas producer in...
