Aon Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Date
10/11/2024 4:45:49 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Aon plc (NYSE: AON ), a leading global professional services firm, plans to announce third quarter 2024 results on Friday, October 25, 2024, in a news release to be issued at 5:00 am Central Time. Greg Case, Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday, October 25, 2024. The conference call will be broadcast live through
Aon's website at . A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's web site at .
Aon plc
(NYSE: AON ) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
Follow Aon on
LinkedIn ,
X ,
Facebook
and
Instagram .
Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's
newsroom
and sign up for news alerts
here .
Investor Contact
Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 847 442 0622
Media Contact
Will Dunn
[email protected]
+1 312 381 3024
SOURCE Aon plc
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11102024003732001241ID1108771461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.