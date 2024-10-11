Themes Etfs Launches Defense ETF On Nasdaq (Ticker: NATO)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Themes ETFs is proud to announce the launch of the Themes Transatlantic Defense (Ticker: NATO) , which began trading on the today. With an expense ratio of 0.35%, offers low-cost exposure to aerospace and defense companies headquartered in North Atlantic Treaty Organization member countries.

Commenting on the launch, Taylor Krystkowiak, Vice President and Strategist at Themes ETFs shared, "In the wake of rising geopolitical risks, European North Atlantic Treaty Organization members have significantly increased annual defense spending to $380 billion and are expected to meet their 2% GDP target for the first time since the alliance announced the goal in 2014. Our NATO ETF offers investors a way to own this opportunity via targeted exposure to the defense sector."

NATO tracks the Solactive Transatlantic Aerospace and Defense Index (SOLNATON), which identifies aerospace and defense companies headquartered in North Atlantic Treaty Organization member countries. These companies develop and deliver advanced technologies and combat capabilities to military allies around the globe.

NATO is the 18th fund launched by Themes ETFs since its debut in December 2023. Its lineup now includes 14 thematic and 4 fundamental ETFs that span both cutting-edge technologies and traditional industries, including targeted exposure to artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, robotics, global banks, gold miners, and US infrastructure.

Themes ETFs Chief Revenue Officer Paul Marino added, "Themes ETFs is committed to providing thematic and sector-specific ETFs at costs that are on average 40% lower than comparable funds.[1] We will continue to innovate our product set so that investors and advisors can own the specific opportunities they want exposure to."

About Themes ETFs

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs.

Themes ETFs was cofounded by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov, and General Counsel Tracy Grant.

For more information, please visit themesetfs .

Disclosures

The Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF (NATO) seeks to track the Solactive Transatlantic Aerospace and Defense Index (SOLNATON), which identifies aerospace and defense companies headquartered in North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member countries. NATO seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the SOLNATON Index.

ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203) is the distributor for the Themes ETFs Trust.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Concentrated investments in a particular sector tend to be more volatile than the overall market. International investments may involve the risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. The Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF is neither sponsored by nor affiliated with The North Atlantic Treaty Organization. NATO is non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the funds' summary or full prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-866-5Themes (1-866-584-3637) or by visiting themesetfs . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. Solactive, STOXX and BITA have been licensed by Solactive AG, ISS STOXX, and BITA Gmbh, respectively, for use by Themes Management Company LLC. Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities.

[1] Source: ETF, Universe of 316 Theme Investing ETFs, as of 30 September 2024