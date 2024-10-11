Chandigarh Unveils 12-Point Programme For MSME Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chandigarh, Oct 11 (KNN) Chandigarh's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is poised for significant growth as the Union Territory's industrial department begins implementing an ambitious 12-point development programme.

This initiative, which has received approval from the central under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, marks Chandigarh as the only Union Territory with an approved Systematic Plan (SIP) for MSME development.

The comprehensive programme, backed by a central grant of approximately Rs 43 crore, encompasses a wide range of supportive measures.

These include the establishment of a facilitation helpdesk, provision of quality standard certifications for local units, efforts to position Chandigarh as a hub for packaging and innovation, and initiatives to nurture entrepreneurship among local businesses.

A key component of the plan is the creation of a dedicated e-portal for MSME units, designed to streamline operations and enhance accessibility to resources.

The programme also emphasises export promotion, offering both facilitation and financial support to encourage local businesses to expand into international markets.

In a move to enhance the quality and competitiveness of Chandigarh's MSMEs, the UT administration will provide financial assistance for certifications under the MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification Scheme and the MSME Competitive (Lean) Scheme.

An official explained that while the bronze level ZED certification is offered at no cost, the UT will cover the expenses for higher-tier silver and gold certifications, which typically involve fees.

This comprehensive approach reflects Chandigarh's commitment to fostering a robust MSME sector, aiming to boost local entrepreneurship, improve product quality, and enhance the city's position in both domestic and international markets.

(KNN Bureau)