Güdel To Showcase Linear Motion Tech For Robots At Fabtech Robotics & Automation News

Adding linear motion to articulated robots is now a widely adopted solution to extend flexibility and work envelopes.

But these benefits only apply if the robot runs smoothly on a track that in many production environments will be exposed to dust, soot, abrasives and fine contaminants, which can cause the track's roller bearings to stop rotating, leading to malfunction and robot downtime.

At FabTech booth W5029, Güdel will showcase its“cam follower advantage”. A cam follower is Güdel's cylindrical roller bearing mounted on a stud that rides on the guide rail, providing significantly increased resilience to harsh industrial environments compared with traditional profile guides commonly used in 7th axis tracks.

Güdel tracks feature a wiper/scraper combination on the block that scrapes the rail clean of debris including paint and weld spatter. The roller's bearings are completely enclosed to keep out contamination while their larger size also enables the track to better roll over left-over debris.

When asked to comment on the benefits of the Cam Follower System, Jerry Schrott, project manager at KC Robotics, says:“I wish I could provide a better endorsement on the ease of roller block replacement, but Güdel's cam follower system provides a durable and robust rail solution that is easy to implement; with the units we have deployed over the years none have required repairs to date.”

Usually when manufacturers need access to service roller bearings, they need to remove the entire carriage, robot, or payload away from the track, often needing a crane.

When servicing Güdel's cam followers, all the user needs to do is slide out the cartridge containing the bearings on the side of the rail. It takes just 10 minutes to remove, replace and adjust the cam follower compared to profile guides, that likely require an entire production shift while the robot is sitting idle.

“Maintenance has never been easier or more efficient,” says Mike Peek, marketing manager Güdel Americas, who looks forward to demonstrating the“cam follower advantage” at FabTech, where Güdel will show attendees just how easily the cartridge exchange can be performed.

Güdel is also proud to announce the transition to a no-weld anchoring solution for thin concrete conditions on select equipment. This innovative approach enables customers to install equipment in more end-user plants without the cost or permitting typically required for on-site welding.

The no-weld solution reduces the installation time by 20 percent, making it more accessible and cost-effective for customers.

“We are committed to providing our customers and partners with the most advanced and efficient solutions in the industry,” says Peek.“These new advancements reflect our dedication to innovation and our ongoing efforts to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Customers also save time on product delivery now as Güdel has reduced its lead times to empower integrator partners to quickly and efficiently respond to their customers' needs.

“We have strategically stockpiled our most popular inventory items,” says Peek.“This proactive approach enables our integrator partners to quote projects to their clients dramatically faster than in the past few years.”

Güdel will be rolling out an Integrator Partnership Program in Q4 of 2024; based on a tiered discount structure, the program will offer favorable pricing based on tier, free training for Applications Engineers and sales teams, extended warranties, and discounted service and spare parts to better help Güdel Integrator partners provide better support and service to their customers.