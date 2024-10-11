Widespread Rainfall Across Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On Friday, October 11, 2024, Qatar witnessed significant rainfall across various regions, marking a notable beginning in the country's rainy season.

The Civil Authority (@qatarweather) released data showing varied precipitation levels throughout Qatar.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Aldaayen, with an impressive 38mm.

Other areas experiencing substantial rain included Alsad with 27.3mm, Simsima with 25.8mm, and Imgaitna with 22.4mm.

Other areas also saw moderate rainfall. Ain Snan received 14.1mm, while the capital Doha recorded 2.9mm.

Even typically drier regions like Wadi Al Banat and Qatar University area registered 2.5mm of rain.

This widespread precipitation event demonstrates the weather shift towards the winter season, which is highly awaited and welcomed by Qatar's residents.