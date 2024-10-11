Mutual Fund Assets Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mutual Fund Assets Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mutual Fund Assets Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The mutual fund assets market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $608.42 billion in 2023 to $671.98 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 10.4%. This growth can be attributed to stock market performance, increasing disposable income and savings, government tax incentives for mutual fund investments, heightened focus on retirement planning, and greater financial awareness and education.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Mutual Fund Assets Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The mutual fund assets market is set for rapid expansion, projected to hit $1,010.51 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7%. This growth is fueled by evolving regulations, increasing cross-border investments, greater awareness, and low-interest rate environments. Trends include the integration of AI, blockchain, cloud-based solutions for scalability and security, and the development of mobile apps for fund management.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Mutual Fund Assets Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The Mutual Fund Assets Market

The expanding aging demographic is projected to boost the growth of the mutual fund assets market going forward. The aging population refers to individuals aged 65 and older, classified as seniors. This demographic is increasing due to longer life expectancies and declining birth rates. As the aging population grows, it is expected to enhance the mutual fund assets market, as older adults look for secure investment opportunities for their retirement savings. Approaching retirement often leads individuals to shift from higher-risk, growth-oriented investments to more conservative, income-generating mutual funds that provide stability and regular income, thereby driving the growth of the mutual fund assets market.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Mutual Fund Assets Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the mutual fund assets market are JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Charles Schwab & Co. Inc., BlackRock Inc., Principal Financial Group Inc., Ameriprise Financial Inc., State Street Corporation, Franklin Resources Inc., Capital Group Companies Inc., The Vanguard Group Inc., Amundi Asset Management US Inc., Legg Mason Inc., Janus Henderson Group plc, Federated Hermes Inc., OppenheimerFunds Inc., Massachusetts Financial Services Company, Eaton Vance Corp., Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, Wellington Management Company LLP, AllianceBernstein L.P., Dodge & Cox, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), Putnam Investments LLC

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Mutual Fund Assets Market Size ?

In the mutual fund assets market, firms are diversifying their portfolios to include emerging sectors with high growth potential. By investing in niche areas such as sustainable technologies and innovative industries, these companies aim to attract investors seeking high returns and future-proof investment opportunities.

How Is The Global Mutual Fund Assets Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Open-Ended, Close-Ended

2) By Investor Type: Retail, Institutional

3) By Investment Strategy: Equity Strategy, Fixed Income Strategy, Multi-Asset Or Balanced Strategy, Sustainable Strategy, Money Market Strategy, Other Investment Strategy

4) By Investment Style: Active, Passive

5) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Financial Advisor, Broker-Dealer, Banks, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Mutual Fund Assets Market

North America was the largest region in the mutual fund assets market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mutual fund assets market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mutual Fund Assets Market Definition

Mutual fund assets represent the total value of investments held within a mutual fund, comprising various securities and financial instruments managed on behalf of investors. The value of these assets fluctuates based on the performance of the underlying investments and prevailing market conditions, impacting the returns for fund shareholders.

Mutual Fund Assets Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global mutual fund assets market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Mutual Fund Assets Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mutual fund assets market size, drivers and trends, mutual fund assets market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

