Odisha CM Visits Durga Puja Pandals In Bhubaneswar; Greets People

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja. CM Majhi has also announced waiving off of rent on Puja Pandals across the state.

"I am extending best wishes to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Durga Puja. On this occasion, the people's government has decided to waive off government rent for all Durga Puja pandals in Odisha. I hope that this decision of the government will definitely encourage the members of the Puja Committee and the Mandap in a festive atmosphere," the Chief Minister said on Friday.

The Chief Minister along with his wife and other senior BJP leaders on Friday visited several Puja Mandaps at Nayapalli, Patnasahi, Baramunda, Rasulgarh etc., of the state capital Bhubaneswar and offered puja to Goddess there.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also paid visits to the puja pandals at Rasulgarh, Saheed Nagar and Badagada areas of Bhubaneswar. He also greeted everyone on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, the leaders of both ruling BJP and opposition BJD engaged in a war of words over the following of the two leaders among the people.

Speaking to mediapersons, Bhubaneswar Mayor and senior BJD leader Sulochana Das claimed that Naveen Patnaik visited three pandals in Bhubaneswar where thousands gathered and a stampede-like situation was observed.

"Naveen Patnaik is still in the hearts of the people. His craze among the fan base has not waned a little bit. Rather it's rising by the day," said Das.

She further claimed that people still think that Patnaik is their Chief Minister and his craze will never wane.

On the other hand, state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, in a veiled attack on the LoP, said that the gentleman (Naveen Patnaik) never visited any puja pandal in the last 24 years and was even reluctant to visit Rabana Podi events.

He asserted that Patnaik visited the Puja pandals after hearing about CM Majhi's decision about visiting Puja Pandals. He advised the BJD leader to avoid getting involved in such political competitions.

As many as 355 Durga Puja pandals have been set up in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities where devotees are gathering in large numbers to offer puja to Goddess Durga and other deities on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja.