Waternet Prevents 101 Kg Of Plastic Waste Per Year With A Single Device

(MENAFN- B2Press) The advancement of the Plastic Overshoot Day to September 5 for 2024 shows that our planet's waste management capacity has been exceeded. Research predicts that approximately 70 million tons of plastic will remain in nature by the end of the year. Those looking to tackle this significant barrier to sustainable living are turning to water purification devices. These devices not only provide access to clean water but also prevent the creation of plastic waste.

According to a report published by Earth Action, it is expected that 220 million tons of plastic waste will be generated in 2024. The setting of Plastic Overshoot Day to September 5 highlights how harmful these waste levels are to our planet. The report also indicates that around 70 million tons of plastic will not be disposed of and will remain in nature. Increasing plastic waste, climate crisis, industrialization, and population growth threaten a sustainable future while also complicating access to safe water and food.

Waternet's Marketing Director, Naz Günaçar, emphasized that water purification technologies provide an important solution to increasing plastic pollution, stating:“The preservation of water, the source of life, is crucial for sustainability. Plastic production not only pollutes the environment but also leads to significant water consumption. At Waternet, we have taken action to ensure the sustainability of water resources and to provide everyone with access to clean, healthy, and plastic-free water. Through our 'Wellness of Water' motto, we are not only preventing single-use plastic waste but also contributing to the protection of water resources.

Naz Günaçar emphasized their goal of sustainability through zero plastic and sustainable solutions, sharing the following information:“Every year, at least 300 million tons of plastic is produced. Today, we produce 20 times more plastic than we did 50 years ago, and it is expected to double in the next 20 years. Plastic production accounts for 1% of global carbon emissions. This cycle is being broken with each Waternet member. When our customers switch their water drinking habits with Waternet, they can prevent an average of 101 kilograms of plastic waste and 469 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions annually with a single device. Additionally, they save 6,048 liters of water per year.

Waternet's Marketing Director, Naz Günaçar, stated:“We believe that access to clean water is everyone's right, and we are determined to spread this goodness around the world with our sustainable solutions. We expanded our operations, which began in Turkey in 2012, to the United Arab Emirates and Oman under the Purunity brand. We have enriched Waternet's water purification solutions to be used in both homes and workplaces. Thanks to the advanced filtration systems we use in our countertop, under-counter, and cooler devices, we provide easy access to clean, soft-drinking water at homes and offices.” She concluded her remarks by adding:

In line with our principle of perfect customer experience, we offer free device maintenance and filter replacements. We provide 24/7 uninterrupted call center service and offer a lifetime guarantee for our products. By offering the right to product exchanges based on user needs, we allow each customer to improve their quality of life. Our reliability is proven through the certificates and awards we have received worldwide. We are moving forward with confidence for a more livable world. In this regard, we not only use the best products and technologies, but also strive to make choices that benefit ourselves, our loved ones, and the world as goodwill ambassadors. On September 28, we organized an internal company shoreline cleanup event at Suadiye Beach. Seventy-eight of our team members participated in this event, where we contributed to a sustainable world by collecting a total of 69 kg of waste and 4,300 cigarette butts as Goodwill Ambassadors.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022