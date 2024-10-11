Germany: Israeli Occupation Attack On UNIFIL Completely Unacceptable
10/11/2024 9:15:12 AM
BERLIN, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The German government criticized on Friday the Israeli occupation's targeting of UNIFIL forces in Lebanon, stating that it was "completely unacceptable."
In a statement, Germany's foreign Ministry said that Israel has the right to defend itself like any other country, but firing on UN troops "is never acceptable in any way."
Protecting the security of UN forces is top priority, and that all circumstances of the incident need to be clarified, they added.
According to the United Nations, the Israeli Occupation opened fire yesterday on the headquarters of the UNIFIL in Lebanon, wounding two soldiers. (end)
