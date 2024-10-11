Civilian Killed As Russians Attack Car With Drone In Kharkiv Region
Date
10/11/2024 9:09:23 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in the Kharkiv region, near the state border, as a result of a Russian drone strike on a car.
The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region. In the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, Russian occupiers fired on a civilian car. A 38-year-old man was killed by an FPV drone strike, and his 56-year-old sister suffered an acute stress reaction,” the RMA said.
Read also:
Death toll from Russia's missile attack on Odesa
region's port infrastructure rises to nine
As reported, a family of five and an elderly man were injured in the Kharkiv region yesterday, October 10, as a result of Russian shelling.
MENAFN11102024000193011044ID1108770222
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.