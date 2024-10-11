Civilian Killed As Russians Attack Car With Drone In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in the Kharkiv region, near the state border, as a result of a Russian drone strike on a car.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region. In the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, Russian occupiers fired on a civilian car. A 38-year-old man was killed by an FPV drone strike, and his 56-year-old sister suffered an acute stress reaction,” the RMA said.

As reported, a family of five and an elderly man were injured in the Kharkiv region yesterday, October 10, as a result of Russian shelling.