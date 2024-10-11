Years Of Planning, Investment And Hard Work, Says Adani Group As IAF Plane Lands At Navi Mumbai Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) An Indian Air Force (IAF) large multi-role tactical airlift C-295 plane successfully touched down on the South runway of the Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) on Friday, marking a key moment in the Adani Group's development of the greenfield airport.

The work on the airport started in August 2021 during the pandemic and is scheduled to be operational in early 2025.

"We are proud of the progress NMIAL has made. As Adani Airport Holdings Ltd's first greenfield airport, NMIAL represents years of planning, and hard work," said Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

"We are grateful to the government of Maharashtra, the regulatory bodies including CIDCO and Airports Authority of India and all the other stakeholders who have come together to make this project possible," Jeet Adani added.

The event was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Co-operation, Murlidhar Mohol, along with senior officials from Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

The completion of NMIAL will be a vital boost to the local economy, improving accessibility and opening up new commercial opportunities for the Navi Mumbai region.

The airport will have a capacity to handle 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA), along with 800,000 tonnes of cargo in its initial phase.

"This world-class airport will play a pivotal role in the region's growth, serving as a crucial hub for travellers across the globe," said Jeet Adani.

The successful touchdown of the IAF C-295 marks an essential phase where the newly built runway, taxiways, air traffic control systems and handling procedures are put to the test to ensure that the airport meets all safety, regulatory and operational requirements, according to the company.

NMIAL is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, featuring state-of-the-art facilities, including a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals and advanced air traffic control systems. Terminal 1 is projected to handle up to 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA).