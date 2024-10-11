Israeli Occupation Attack Injures Two More UNIFIL Soldiers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Two more of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were in an attack by Israeli occupying forces on Friday, according to local reports.

An Israeli Merkava tank targeted a UNIFIL tower along the main road connecting Tyre and Naqoura in front of a Lebanese checkpoint, injuring two soldiers from the Sri Lankan contingent, Lebanon's state-owned news agency reported.

UNIFIL said Thursday that two of its peacekeeping soldiers were injured with minor wounds in an attack by Israeli occupying forces on a tower on the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura.

In response, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned the "systematic and deliberate" targeting by the Israeli occupying army of UNIFIL soldiers in south Lebanon.

It warned that these aggressions put UNIFIL peacekeeping forces in jeopardy and reflect repeated attempts by Israeli occupying forces to undermine the international force's mission. (end)

