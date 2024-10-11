Israeli Occupation Attack Injures Two More UNIFIL Soldiers
Date
10/11/2024 6:12:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Two more soldiers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured in an attack by Israeli occupying forces on Friday, according to local media reports.
An Israeli Occupation Merkava tank targeted a UNIFIL tower along the main road connecting Tyre and Naqoura in front of a Lebanese army checkpoint, injuring two soldiers from the Sri Lankan contingent, Lebanon's state-owned news agency reported.
UNIFIL said Thursday that two of its peacekeeping soldiers were injured with minor wounds in an attack by Israeli occupying forces on a tower on the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura.
In response, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned the "systematic and deliberate" targeting by the Israeli occupying army of UNIFIL soldiers in south Lebanon.
It warned that these aggressions put UNIFIL peacekeeping forces in jeopardy and reflect repeated attempts by Israeli occupying forces to undermine the international force's mission. (end)
ayb
MENAFN11102024000071011013ID1108769709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.