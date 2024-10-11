Hong Kong Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2024-2029 - New Operators Include ESR, Mapletree Investments And Angelo Gordon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Colocation - & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hong Kong Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 1.17 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.37%.

The region has around 53 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The Hong Kong data center colocation market has several operators, such as SUNeVision Holdings, Global Switch, Equinix, NTT DATA, Vantage Data Centers, and Digital Realty, which are prominent regional colocation service providers. SUNeVision Holdings, Equinix, NTT DATA, and Global Switch contribute to around 40% of the IT load capacity in the market.

WHATS INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available for utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The available market size in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity and the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Hong Kong data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Hong Kong by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong

Facilities Covered (Existing): 53

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13

Coverage: 5+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Hong Kong

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Hong Kong data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location. VENDOR LANDSCAPE The leading and new operators in the Hong Kong data center colocation market include: Existing Operators

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

Goodman

AirTrunk

China Mobile International

GDS Services

Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)

Edge Centres

Global Switch

China Unicom

NTT DATA

Equinix

Vantage Data Centers (PCCW)

Digital Realty

CITIC Telecom International

Telehouse

Towngas Telecommunications

OneAsia Network

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

New World Telecommunications (NWT)

HKT SkyExchange (HKT Telecommunications)

Telstra (Pacnet)

APT Satellite

Carrianna Group BDx Data Centers New Operators

ESR

Mapletree Investments Angelo Gordon KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Hong Kong?

What factors are driving the Hong Kong data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity will be utilized in Hong Kong by 2029? Who are the new entrants in the Hong Kong data center industry? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 58 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Hong Kong



Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Market Snapshot

2.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

3. Supply & Demand Analysis

3.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

3.2. Market by Utilized Area

3.3. Market by Utilized Racks

3.4. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized - Mw)

3.5. Colocation Demand by Industry

4. Market Growth Factors

4.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Hong Kong

4.2. Sustainability Status in Hong Kong

4.3. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Hong Kong

4.4. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

5. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

5.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

5.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

5.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

5.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

5.5. Key Pricing Trends

6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Key Trends in the Market

6.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

6.3. Key Restraints in the Market

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

7.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

7.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

7.4. Existing Colocation Operators

7.5. New Operators

8. Quantitative Summary

For more information about this report visit

