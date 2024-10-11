Iot In Manufacturing Market To Garner $1,495.65 Bn By 2030: AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IoT in Size

The global IoT in manufacturing market is growing due to increased demand for real-time asset monitoring and advancements in smart sensors, AR/VR technologies.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report, the global IoT in manufacturing market size accounted for $198.25 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,495.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in demand for real-time asset monitoring and advancements in technologies including smart sensors and virtual & augmented reality have boosted the growth of the global IoT in manufacturing market. However, lack of suitable IT infrastructure hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advent of connected operational intelligence and rapid adoption of cloud-based deployment model would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 205 Pages) at:The Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing refers to the integration of interconnected devices, sensors, and software within manufacturing processes. These smart devices collect and exchange real-time data to improve operational efficiency, enhance production, and monitor assets. IoT enables manufacturers to automate processes, optimize machine performance, predict maintenance needs, and track inventory, ultimately leading to cost savings, increased productivity, and more informed decision-making. It also helps in reducing downtime and improving product quality by providing insights into every stage of production.Covid-19 scenario:1. The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the demand for IoT technology due to the implementation of lockdowns by governments and rise in adoption of work-from-home culture across various industries.2. The increase in acceptance of data gathered through smart devices during the pandemic to monitor and maintain manufacturing life cycle supplemented the market growth.By component, the software segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global IoT in manufacturing market, due to increase in demand for data management, network & application security, smart surveillance, and network & bandwidth security. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period, due to adoption of these services speeds up software implementation, minimizes the deployment cost & risks, and maximizes the value of existing installation through optimization.For Report Customization:By application, the cognitive process and operations management segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period, as it helps manufacturers identify defects during production. However, the predictive maintenance segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global IoT in manufacturing market, as it helps in optimizing resource management by sending technicians with right parts.By region, the global IoT in manufacturing industry across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to development of advanced IoT technologies such as Industry 4.0, advent of cloud-based services, predictive maintenance, and change management. However, market across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period, owing to government initiatives and adoption of IoT technologies in Smart Cities initiatives in India.Major market playersCisco Systems Inc.Hitachi Ltd.IBM CorporationMicrosoft CorporationPTC Inc.Robert Bosch GmbHSAP SESoftware AGTexas Instruments 