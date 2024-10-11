Fortmyerskids Offers Free Featured Listings For Local Restaurants Amid Hurricane Recovery Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FortMyersKids offers free featured listings for restaurants affected by Hurricane Milton, promoting local businesses and community recovery efforts.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of Hurricane Milton impacting the Southwest Florida region, FortMyersKids is stepping up to support local businesses, particularly restaurants, by offering a free featured listing on its platform. This initiative aims to ensure that residents and visitors are aware of which restaurants are open for business, providing crucial exposure during these challenging times. Each featured listing will remain active through 2025, granting over a year of visibility to help drive traffic and patronage to local eateries.

FortMyersKids is not just another website; it is a hyper-local hub dedicated to promoting community and economic development. Developed by local community members who understand the essence of Southwest Florida, the platform serves as a beacon of unity. It keeps residents and visitors informed about daily life, entertainment, local schools, housing news, and other vital aspects of this beautiful coastal paradise.

The commitment to community involvement is at the heart of this initiative. Through FortMyersKids, users are empowered with information about upcoming events, from local fairs to local attractions. This ensures that the residents of Fort Myers never miss out on the activities that foster joy and togetherness.

One of the website's most significant features is its business directory, which acts as a lifeline for local entrepreneurs. By providing a dedicated platform for businesses to showcase their offerings, FortMyersKids connects consumers with the services they need, ultimately driving economic growth within the community. This virtuous cycle of supporting local businesses fosters prosperity for the entire region, making FortMyersKids a truly self-sustaining haven.

FortMyersKids was developed by Discover Maestro , a veteran-owned marketing agency led by retired U.S. Army Special Forces "Green Beret" Dave Maestas and his wife, Michelle. With a decade of experience in creating community-focused websites, Discover Maestro is committed to highlighting the unique charm of the Fort Myers area. Leveraging their extensive reach-over 40 million views annually across their various Discover sites and a combined social media following of over 300,000-Discover Maestro is poised to showcase Fort Myers and Southwest Florida as a prime destination.

As the website approaches its third anniversary, it is already on track to double its views from the 4.7 million achieved in 2023. This growth positions FortMyersKids as the go-to resource for both locals and tourists. Whether you're looking for information on upcoming events, exploring the local business scene, or wishing to immerse yourself in the vibrant life of Fort Myers, this website serves as a one-stop destination.

Business Owners: Join Us and add your business and especially your hours of operation as diners are looking for places that are open.

We invite local restaurant owners and entrepreneurs to take advantage of this unique opportunity. By adding your business to FortMyersKids, you will gain valuable exposure to a growing audience eager to support local establishments. Join us in revitalizing the community and ensuring that Fort Myers thrives in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

For more information and to add your business to FortMyersKids, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Together, we can rebuild and elevate our community, showcasing the best that Fort Myers has to offer.

