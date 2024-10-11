Agricultural Disinfectants Market Opportunities Industries Poised For Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A report by Allied Market Research, titled "Agricultural Disinfectants Market by Type, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032," highlights the significant growth prospects of the global agricultural disinfectants market. Valued at $2.3 billion in 2022, the market is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Growth Drivers:- Increased Demand for Safe, Contamination-Free Food: Rising consumer awareness around food safety is driving the demand for agricultural disinfectants to ensure crops are free from pests and pathogens.- Crop and Livestock Protection: The need to safeguard crops and animals from diseases and harmful microorganisms is fueling the adoption of these disinfectants.Opportunities and Challenges:- Opportunity: The increase in disease outbreaks among livestock opens new avenues for market growth as disinfectants help curb infections and improve animal health.- Restraint: The negative environmental impacts of certain disinfectants pose a challenge to widespread market adoption.Market Breakdown:- By Type: The“others” category, which includes compounds like peroxygens and aldehydes, held the largest market share in 2022. However, the phenols segment is expected to grow the fastest with a 5.4% CAGR, due to their strong antimicrobial properties.- By Form: The liquid segment dominated in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the market revenue, with widespread use in sanitizing agricultural equipment, farm surfaces, and livestock areas.- By Application: The surface disinfection segment led the market in 2022, making up over 40% of the revenue, due to the critical role of surface hygiene in preventing disease transmission.Regional Insights:The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to continue dominating through 2032. Factors driving this growth include rising food safety awareness, government initiatives promoting sustainable farming, and increased adoption of biosecurity measures in agriculture, particularly in countries like China and India.Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War:The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains for agricultural disinfectants, leading to shortages and increased costs. As both countries are key producers of agricultural chemicals, the war's effects have posed challenges to farmers and agricultural businesses in maintaining biosecurity standards.Leading Players:Key companies in the agricultural disinfectants market include LANXESS, STEPAN COMPANY, BAYER AG, NEOGEN CORPORATION, and CORTEVA, among others. These players are focusing on new product launches, collaborations, and expansions to maintain their competitive edge.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: /purchase-optionsAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

