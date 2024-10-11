Bias And Intrigues Under Multimillion-Dollar Contracts: How The Economist Uses Heads Of Governments As Cash Cows?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
As the COP29 event approaches, artificially created prejudices
and influences against Azerbaijan from abroad keep increasing.
The Economist, a weekly newspaper, voiced absurd opinions
against Azerbaijan in order to attract the interests of its readers
on the eve of the COP29 event to be held in Baku convened under the
United Nations Framework convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Since the publication tried to take a sarcastic approach to the
reconstruction and construction works in Garabagh did not find a
reason to criticize, but it tried to muddy the waters in the media
world with meaningless and nonsensical ideas. Susan Jean Elisabeth
"Zanny" Minton Beddoes, the editor-in-chief of The Economist, must
have received such a biased order from a source that did not even
consider tarnishing the image of the nearly two-century-old
publication. Sometimes financial interests really don't take
reputation or image into account.
Yes, The Economist's financial interests are not only related to
its biased and baseless publication against Azerbaijan. Rumors of
some of the newspaper's machinations to get hold of millions of
dollars even came from as far away as Paraguay.
The American political expert on the South Caucasus, Peter Tase,
touched on interesting facts in his comment to
Azernews .
"Of course, it is not accidental that The Economist suddenly
spread an absurd idea about Azerbaijan. I want to recall that
immediately after Mr. Santiago Peña Palacios became the
Constitutional President of the Republic of Paraguay, he was
approached by three representatives of the Economist, in September
2023, the main reason of this meeting was to attract the Paraguayan
government to sign a multimillion-dollar contract with the
Economist Intelligence Unit and executives, in exchange for ample
publication space in the printed pages of this global magazine that
unfortunately has become the cradle of extorsión and fake news
across The Americas and Europe."
According to Tase, the deal with Paraguayan authorities did not
go through. Since then the Economist has covered all the current
political and economic reforms under President Peña's
Government.
"The Economist is quite used to using various governments and
their leaders as cash cows consequently humiliating nations.
Injuring democratic governments and violating the ethical standards
of journalism, the economist has embraced the vice of extortion
practices in order to add more wealth into its coffers. With
regards to Azerbaijan, the Economist is obviously evident that its
executives must have made large sums of money in exchange for
harming and destroying the impressive image of President Ilham
Aliyev and therefore ruining the tremendous momentum in
Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy and impressive national economic
growth," the expert emphasised.
According to the American politician, the Armenian propaganda
machine has unfortunately penetrated the Economist Magazine, and
the latter - while in the previous century has garnered a great
journalistic reputation - today has become a propaganda tool and
information warfare platform of Yerevan and of other ruthless
autocratic regimes in Eurasia!
