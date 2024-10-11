Bias And Intrigues Under Multimillion-Dollar Contracts: How The Economist Uses Heads Of Governments As Cash Cows?

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

As the COP29 event approaches, artificially created prejudices and influences against Azerbaijan from abroad keep increasing.

The Economist, a weekly newspaper, voiced absurd opinions against Azerbaijan in order to attract the interests of its readers on the eve of the COP29 event to be held in Baku convened under the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Since the publication tried to take a sarcastic approach to the reconstruction and works in Garabagh did not find a reason to criticize, but it tried to muddy the waters in the media world with meaningless and nonsensical ideas. Susan Jean Elisabeth "Zanny" Minton Beddoes, the editor-in-chief of The Economist, must have received such a biased order from a source that did not even consider tarnishing the image of the nearly two-century-old publication. Sometimes financial interests really don't take reputation or image into account.

Yes, The Economist's financial interests are not only related to its biased and baseless publication against Azerbaijan. Rumors of some of the newspaper's machinations to get hold of millions of dollars even came from as far away as Paraguay.

The American political expert on the South Caucasus, Peter Tase, touched on interesting facts in his comment to Azernews .

"Of course, it is not accidental that The Economist suddenly spread an absurd idea about Azerbaijan. I want to recall that immediately after Mr. Santiago Peña Palacios became the Constitutional President of the Republic of Paraguay, he was approached by three representatives of the Economist, in September 2023, the main reason of this meeting was to attract the Paraguayan government to sign a multimillion-dollar contract with the Economist Intelligence Unit and executives, in exchange for ample publication space in the printed pages of this global magazine that unfortunately has become the cradle of extorsión and fake news across The Americas and Europe."

According to Tase, the deal with Paraguayan authorities did not go through. Since then the Economist has covered all the current political and economic reforms under President Peña's Government.

"The Economist is quite used to using various governments and their leaders as cash cows consequently humiliating nations. Injuring democratic governments and violating the ethical standards of journalism, the economist has embraced the vice of extortion practices in order to add more wealth into its coffers. With regards to Azerbaijan, the Economist is obviously evident that its executives must have made large sums of money in exchange for harming and destroying the impressive image of President Ilham Aliyev and therefore ruining the tremendous momentum in Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy and impressive national economic growth," the expert emphasised.

According to the American politician, the Armenian propaganda machine has unfortunately penetrated the Economist Magazine, and the latter - while in the previous century has garnered a great journalistic reputation - today has become a propaganda tool and information warfare platform of Yerevan and of other ruthless autocratic regimes in Eurasia!