Srinagar Premier League: Real Kashmir Beats Northall 6-0

The floodgates opened early on as Basit scored the opener against Northall United FC in just the second minute of the game. Asrar made it 2-0 in the 28th minute, while Aqib scored in the 44th to give the Snow Leopards a 3-0 lead at half time.

Northall United tried to stem the flow in the second half, but Real Kashmir pounced on the opportunities it got. Ubaid made 4-0 in the 75th minute, while Talib converted a 82nd minute penalty.

Asrar scored his brace in the 85th minute to complete a comprehensive 6-0 win for Real Kashmir.

