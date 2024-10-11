Srinagar Premier League: Real Kashmir Beats Northall 6-0
Date
10/11/2024 12:06:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Real Kashmir FC was on fire Thursday as its Reserves team took their Srinagar Premier League opponents to the cleaners at TRC Stadium here.
The floodgates opened early on as Basit scored the opener against Northall United FC in just the second minute of the game. Asrar made it 2-0 in the 28th minute, while Aqib scored in the 44th to give the Snow Leopards a 3-0 lead at half time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Northall United tried to stem the flow in the second half, but Real Kashmir pounced on the opportunities it got. Ubaid made 4-0 in the 75th minute, while Talib converted a 82nd minute penalty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Asrar scored his brace in the 85th minute to complete a comprehensive 6-0 win for Real Kashmir.
Read Also
Srinagar Premier League: J&K Police Defeats Jhelum FC 5-1
Upcoming 2024 Srinagar Premier League Fixtures Announced
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11102024000215011059ID1108768988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.