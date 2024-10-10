Flex Catering And Dlivrd Form A Strategic Partnership, Offering Restaurants A Superior Catering Delivery Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Catering, an enterprise catering provider empowering

QSRs, enterprise restaurants, and catering operators in the US, proudly announces its latest partnership with dlivrd, a leader in last-mile delivery logistics for catering.

The combination of Flex Catering Software with dlivrd represents a significant advancement for restaurants that offer catering services. This integration provides improved and streamlined delivery solutions that are seamlessly incorporated into the most comprehensive catering solution available on the market.

Dlivrd is differentiated by their AI-based delivery management system and expansive network of independent driver partners across 150+ US and Canada markets. Restaurant catering is the heart of their business, and they provide an elevated delivery experience for those high-value clients.

The integration with dlivrd allows Flex's merchants to schedule order deliveries in one click, eliminating the need for manual entry and reducing the potential for human error. Renato Dayan, Founder & CEO of Flex, noted, "This partnership has streamlined delivery processes and provided real-time visibility into delivery statuses, empowering our clients' logistics and minimizing the time spent on organizing deliveries."

For catering operators, dlivrd + Flex Catering generates enormous value. With no need for extra infrastructure, catering companies now have a new way to expedite order deliveries. According to Chris Heffernan, Founder & CEO of dlivrd, "This partnership creates a full circle, easy to manage approach to restaurant catering and lets the operator focus on making great food rather than logistics."

By teaming up with dlivrd, Flex Catering is now offering the following key services:



White glove catering delivery and set up.

Order scheduling, pick up and delivery.

Real-time delivery costing. Delivery status tracking.

About Flex Catering: As a leading catering technology solution, Flex empowers restaurants to enhance their catering channels. Its comprehensive platform supports online ordering, multi-location order management, kitchen production, delivery management, loyalty programs, and integration with third-party applications like POS systems. Flex serves restaurant locations nationwide, including notable names such as Patina Group, Dairy Queen Texas, Burrito Shak, and more.

About dlivrd: dlivrd is a white-label delivery management service with operations across the U.S. and Canada. dlivrd's proprietary technology matches strategically placed restaurant orders with an extensive network of independently-contracted drivers who meet restaurant brand specific requirements. dlivrd has earned the trust of thousands of restaurants, from national chains to local single unit locations.

