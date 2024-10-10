Our Support For World Bicycle Relief
World-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH , is supporting Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) World Bicycle Relief!
CNH is joining forces with World Bicycle Relief to create meaningful change by empowering individuals and communities through the transformative power of bicycles .
CNH's support is making a significant impact by providing bicycles to people in rural areas of Africa , thereby enhancing their access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. Bicycles are more than just a mode of transport; they are powerful tools for empowerment and growth.
