Antioch University And Landmark College Announce New Partnership

KEENE, NH, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Antioch University and Landmark College are thrilled to announce a new academic alliance. These two institutions have forged a unique and dynamic partnership to leverage their strengths and create a legacy of that is accessible to all.An information session has been scheduled for Thursday, October 24 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, where members of the academic and admissions teams from both institutions will be available to discuss the benefits of this collaboration and the enrollment process for interested students. Go to antioch/landmar for the webinar link."With the union of Landmark College's pioneering work in accessible education and Antioch University's commitment to social justice, we forge a transformative path for training counselors and educators," shares Professor of Applied Psychology and Antioch University's Counseling Division Dean, Cathy Lounsbury, EdD, LCPC. "This partnership will deepen the understanding of neurodivergence and profoundly impact countless lives, championing a more inclusive and equitable future for all."Landmark College provides highly accessible approaches to learning that empower individuals who learn differently to exceed their aspirations and achieve their greatest potential. Antioch University is a premier leader in uniting passion and purpose and is committed to creating an equitable and socially just society."The partnership between Antioch University and Landmark College is one borne of mutual respect and admiration for institutional mission and values,” explains Adam Lalor, PhD, Landmark College Vice President for Neurodiversity Research and Innovation. "Together, we have the opportunity to transform counseling and education for neurodivergent people by preparing knowledgeable and skilled professionals who value accessibility, equity, and inclusivity.”To build on Landmark College's dynamic learning, graduates of the Landmark College postbaccalaureate Certificate in Learning Differences and Neurodiversity (LDN) program can now transfer their credits and experience into the Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program or the Master of Education for Experienced Educators, both offered at Antioch University. Likewise, students enrolled in those Antioch University programs now have the opportunity to acquire the skills and knowledge available in one of the LDN Certificate's three areas of specialization: Executive Function, Autism on Campus and Online, or Postsecondary Disability Services.“Antioch University and Landmark College are well-suited to be partners,“ shares James Dlugos, PhD, Landmark College Interim President.“Both institutions are innovative and entrepreneurial, and we both are committed to addressing today's and-more importantly-tomorrow's challenges. Strategic partnerships like this one are a way colleges and universities can expand their reach and amplify the good we strive to do every day. I'm excited to see where this relationship leads.”For more information about this Landmark College partnership, please visit .About Antioch UniversityAntioch University was founded in 1852 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Antioch's mission is to provide learner-centered education to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice. Today, Antioch is a national university with campuses in Keene, NH; Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA; Seattle, WA; and Yellow Springs, OH, as well as numerous low-residency and online programs. It enrolls close to 4,000 post-traditional age students in a wide variety of professional doctoral and master's programs, an undergraduate degree completion program, professional certificates, and endorsements. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit institution and has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927. Antioch University is a proud co-founder of the Coalition for the Common Good, a higher education system of private, independent nonprofit colleges and universities aligned around the shared mission of educating students to advance their careers and preparing learners to further social and racial justice, democracy, and the common good. Learn more at antioch.About Landmark CollegeLandmark College was the first institution of higher learning to pioneer college-level studies for students with dyslexia. Today, Landmark College is a global leader in integrated teaching methods for students with learning disabilities (including dyslexia), executive function challenges, ADHD, autism, or executive function challenges. The College offers bachelor's and associate degrees, plus short-term summer programs on its 125-acre campus in Putney, Vermont, as well as fully online offerings including associate degrees in general studies and business studies, dual enrollment courses for high school students, and a postbaccalaureate certificate in Learning Differences and Neurodiversity for educator and disability services professionals. To learn more about Landmark College, visit landmark.Media Contacts:Christopher LenoisVice President for Marketing and CommunicationsLandmark College...

