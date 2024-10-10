EGR USA Unveils New EGR Summit Fender Flare Applications: Style And Protection For Truck Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EGR USA, a leader in innovative automotive accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its all-new EGR Summit Fender Flares in matte black, featuring expanded applications for a variety of trucks. Built for truck owners and off-road enthusiasts alike, these fender flares combine modern styling with enhanced protection, making them the ideal upgrade for drivers looking to elevate their vehicle's appearance and functionality.The EGR Summit Fender Flares are engineered with precision, featuring a robotically trimmed edge that ensures a flawless fit every time. With up to 1 inch of additional tire coverage, these fender flares provide optimal protection against road debris, mud, and harsh weather conditions, while also adding a new asthetic design.“Our new EGR Summit Fender Flares are the ultimate blend of rugged durability and sleek design,” said Pat Johnson, National Sales Director at EGR USA.“We wanted to create a product that not only enhances the look of various truck models but also delivers the performance and protection truck owners need for their on and off-road adventures.”Key Features of EGR Summit Fender Flares:- OEM Quality & Robotically Trimmed: Crafted to exact standards for the most precise fit in the industry.- Modern Design: Enhances the factory appearance of the vehicle with a streamlined, off-road look.- Up to 1 Inch of Additional Tire Coverage: Protects against debris, dirt, and harsh elements.- UV-Protected Matte Finish: Keeps the flares looking new and stylish, while resisting fading.- Easy, No-Drill Installation: Uses factory mounting points for a quick and hassle-free setup.- Compatible with OEM Mud Flaps: Designed to work seamlessly with most original mud flaps.- Ready to Install & Paint: Arrives in a sleek matte black finish but can be painted to your desired color.- Limited Lifetime Warranty: Confidence and reliability backed by EGR's trusted warranty.The new EGR Summit Fender Flares are sold as a complete front and rear set, allowing drivers to upgrade their entire truck with ease. With a limited lifetime warranty and a design that's ready for paint, these flares provide a custom look without the hassle of complex installation.Expanded Applications for Multiple Truck ModelsThe EGR Summit Fender Flares are crafted to complement the aggressive lines and bold presence of a wide range of truck models. The streamlined design provides an enhanced factory appearance, while the rugged build ensures that your truck is equipped for any challenge. These fender flares are designed to fit various trucks, making them the go-to choice for drivers looking to personalize their ride with the best in style and protection.Ready to Transform Your Truck?The new EGR Summit Fender Flares are now available for purchase through EGR USA's official website and authorized dealers nationwide.For more information about the EGR Summit Fender Flares or to view EGR's full lineup of automotive accessories, visit .About EGR GroupFounded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlanEGR USADirector of Marketing503.206.1917...

