Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Public Appearance With Prince William, First Since Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kate Middleton returned to her public duties on Thursday after a prolonged absence due to chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales undertook a surprise visit to Southport with her husband and met people affected by a recent knife attack.

According to an update shared by Kensington Palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales had visited the area "to show support to the community and hear how local people have come together as the town recovers".

A horrifying knife attack in July had killed three children during a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class. Unrest and riots ahd subsequently erupted in various English towns and cities - with authorities blaming misinformation over the identity of the alleged attacker.

"We continue to stand with everyone in Southport. Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers," read a statement attributed to the couple.

Kate announced on September 9 that she had finished chemotherapy treatment and was striving to be cancer-free. A highly emotional video message following her shock diagnosis that saw her stay out of the public eye for months saw her explaining that she was now on the long road to a "full recovery".

She took her first step towards returning to work about a week later - meeting with staff from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood which she established. The surprise appearance on Thursday however was the first time in months that Middleton attended a public engagement.

The duo met members of the emergency services who attended after the stabbing spree and heard the first responders recount their experience and the impact of the attack on their mental health. They also met mental health practitioners who have been supporting emergency responders since the attack.

Having met the families of the victims of the July 29 rampage earlier in the day, Kate told the emergency workers "how grateful they all are for the support you provided on the day".





(With inputs from agencies)