Three In One: Teknofest Wind In Adana Heat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

ANKA III made its first public flight at TEKNOFEST, which opened its doors in Adana this year. ANKA III, flying on the arm of HÜRKUŞ and HÜRJET, was watched with interest. At the festival, which had participation from over 100 countries, Togg's first sedan model, the T10F, was also showcased for the first time. Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün said, "The heat of Adana combined with the wind of TEKNOFEST. The number of competitors also increased 80 times."

The second day of the Aviation, Space and Festival (TEKNOFEST) held in Adana also attracted attention. The second day of the festival featured an event program for participants of all ages, from acrobatic shows to high-tech simulations, scientific workshops and exhibitions.

Visitors followed the shows of Turkish Stars, SOLOTÜRK, HÜRKUŞ, HÜRJET, Bayraktar Akıncı, Bayraktar TB3, Gendarmerie Steel Wings, attack helicopters and paramotors in the sky. This year, 790 thousand teams and more than 1 million 650 thousand people applied for technology competitions and the winners competed in the TEKNOFEST Champions League. The festival also hosted the TEKNOFEST Project Exhibition Area, Nuclear Energy Technologies Design Competition, E-Commerce Hackathon, TEKNOFEST Drone Championship, World Drone Cup Competitions and the International Invention Fair (ISIF).

President of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) Haluk Görgün said that the number of competitors has increased 80 times since the first competition. Görgün said, "The heat of Adana combined with the wind of TEKNOFEST. When TEKNOFEST was first organized in 2018, it started in 14 different areas and there were 20 thousand competitors. Today, it has turned into a festival with 50 different areas and over 1 million 600 thousand competitors. A dream has led to the creation of the world's largest aviation and technology festival."

Noting that the number of competitors has increased approximately 80 times since the first competition, Görgün said, "There were competitors from over 100 countries. The number of competition teams and students from both Turkey and abroad increases every year. We also try to contribute by adding new competitions every year."

National communication technology ULAK

ULAK Communications, which is the executive of the Wireless Communications Competition within the scope of TEKNOFEST, is being introduced to visitors in Adana. ULAK Communications General Manager Ruşen Kömürcü stated, "The transition to 5G in our country will be in the form of a tender in 2025 and an application in 2026. In this process, we are working to realize 5G as ULAK Communications with end-to-end, local and national communication solutions."

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAŞ) General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu announced that the first delivery of the T625 GÖKBEY, a general purpose helicopter developed and produced with domestic resources, will be made soon. Demiroğlu said, "We will see it this month, maybe on October 29 or before."

New Togg unveiled

Turkey's automobile Togg's first sedan model T10F was presented to the public at TEKNOFEST Adana, while visitors, especially young people, examined the different features of the vehicle. As part of the event where many new technologies were introduced, Togg's first sedan model T10F, which is expected to be launched next year, was also showcased. Designed to be a bit sportier but also to meet expectations from a sedan vehicle, the T10F will have a range of 600 kilometers, 80 kilometers more than the current SUV model on the market. The vehicle was met with great interest from visitors at the event area. 12-year-old Mert Demirtaş, one of the visitors to the TEKNOFEST area, said, "Togg's T10F model is one of the best vehicles I've ever seen. I didn't just come here to see Togg, but just seeing it was enough for me. When I first saw it, I said, 'I'll buy it when I grow up', I set my mind to it. It's one of the most beautiful vehicles."

Eyes on ANKA III

ANKA III, a delta wing structure developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) with national resources, made its first public flight at TEKNOFEST Adana. ANKA III, flying on the arm of HÜRKUŞ and HÜRJET, was watched with interest by the participants. ANKA III, which made its first flight in December 2023, stayed in the air for 1 hour and 10 minutes.