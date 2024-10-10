Three In One: Teknofest Wind In Adana Heat

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
ANKA III made its first public flight at TEKNOFEST, which opened
its doors in Adana this year. ANKA III, flying on the arm of HÜRKUŞ
and HÜRJET, was watched with interest. At the festival, which had
participation from over 100 countries, Togg's first sedan model,
the T10F, was also showcased for the first time. Defense Industry
President Haluk Görgün said, "The heat of Adana combined with the
wind of TEKNOFEST. The number of competitors also increased 80
times."
The second day of the Aviation, Space and technology Festival
(TEKNOFEST) held in Adana also attracted attention. The second day
of the festival featured an event program for participants of all
ages, from acrobatic shows to high-tech simulations, scientific
workshops and exhibitions.
Visitors followed the shows of Turkish Stars, SOLOTÜRK, HÜRKUŞ,
HÜRJET, Bayraktar Akıncı, Bayraktar TB3, Gendarmerie Steel Wings,
attack helicopters and paramotors in the sky. This year, 790
thousand teams and more than 1 million 650 thousand people applied
for technology competitions and the winners competed in the
TEKNOFEST Champions League. The festival also hosted the TEKNOFEST
Project Exhibition Area, Nuclear Energy Technologies Design
Competition, E-Commerce Hackathon, TEKNOFEST Drone Championship,
World Drone Cup Competitions and the International Invention Fair
(ISIF).
President of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) Haluk
Görgün said that the number of competitors has increased 80 times
since the first competition. Görgün said, "The heat of Adana
combined with the wind of TEKNOFEST. When TEKNOFEST was first
organized in 2018, it started in 14 different areas and there were
20 thousand competitors. Today, it has turned into a festival with
50 different areas and over 1 million 600 thousand competitors. A
dream has led to the creation of the world's largest aviation and
technology festival."
Noting that the number of competitors has increased
approximately 80 times since the first competition, Görgün said,
"There were competitors from over 100 countries. The number of
competition teams and students from both Turkey and abroad
increases every year. We also try to contribute by adding new
competitions every year."
National communication technology ULAK
ULAK Communications, which is the executive of the Wireless
Communications Competition within the scope of TEKNOFEST, is being
introduced to visitors in Adana. ULAK Communications General
Manager Ruşen Kömürcü stated, "The transition to 5G in our country
will be in the form of a tender in 2025 and an application in 2026.
In this process, we are working to realize 5G as ULAK
Communications with end-to-end, local and national communication
solutions."
Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAŞ) General Manager Mehmet
Demiroğlu announced that the first delivery of the T625 GÖKBEY, a
general purpose helicopter developed and produced with domestic
resources, will be made soon. Demiroğlu said, "We will see it this
month, maybe on October 29 or before."
New Togg unveiled
Turkey's automobile Togg's first sedan model T10F was presented
to the public at TEKNOFEST Adana, while visitors, especially young
people, examined the different features of the vehicle. As part of
the event where many new technologies were introduced, Togg's first
sedan model T10F, which is expected to be launched next year, was
also showcased. Designed to be a bit sportier but also to meet
expectations from a sedan vehicle, the T10F will have a range of
600 kilometers, 80 kilometers more than the current SUV model on
the market. The vehicle was met with great interest from visitors
at the event area. 12-year-old Mert Demirtaş, one of the visitors
to the TEKNOFEST area, said, "Togg's T10F model is one of the best
vehicles I've ever seen. I didn't just come here to see Togg, but
just seeing it was enough for me. When I first saw it, I said,
'I'll buy it when I grow up', I set my mind to it. It's one of the
most beautiful vehicles."
Eyes on ANKA III
ANKA III, a delta wing structure developed by Turkish Aerospace
Industries (TUSAŞ) with national resources, made its first public
flight at TEKNOFEST Adana. ANKA III, flying on the arm of HÜRKUŞ
and HÜRJET, was watched with interest by the participants. ANKA
III, which made its first flight in December 2023, stayed in the
air for 1 hour and 10 minutes.
