Zelensky Presents Victory Plan To Macron, Talks About Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan of Ukraine to French President Emmanuel at a meeting with him.

The head of state said this at a briefing in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, I told President Macron about our plan, the Victory Plan , as well as other initiatives, both on the battlefield and in governance,” Zelensky said.

He also answered journalists' questions about preparations for the Peace Summit.

“The next Peace Summit is to be held in November. Its plan will be on the table. As for the exact date, I do not know at the moment. But we will prepare everything that we have decided,” the head of state said.

Zelensky presentsPlan to UK Prime Minister

He added that the plan with all the details should appear at the very beginning of November.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London.

He noted that the Victory Plan is designed to create the right conditions to end the war in a fair way and emphasized that it is a bridge to the second Peace Summit.

The first photo: OP