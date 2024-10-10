Kuwait, Turkiye Eye Closer Economic, Investment Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Dr. Nora Al-Fassam held talks on Thursday with her visiting Turkish counterpart Mehmet Simsek, focusing on efforts to ratchet up bilateral relations. Citing a raft of economic and investment deals signed by Kuwait and Ankara, these agreements aim to propel ties to greater levels, ahead of a joint Arab-Turkish economic forum in the Turkish city of Istanbul next week, said a finance statement. (end) md

