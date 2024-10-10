Occupation Army Announces Interception Of Drone Near Eilat

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Occupied Palestine/ PNN

The announced early this morning that the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a drone that approached Israel over the Red Sea, although it did not enter Israeli territory. This announcement came just minutes after the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed to have targeted northern Israel.

In a related context, Jordan's Public Security Directorate reported that an explosive device fell in the coastal city of Aqaba, "without any injuries," noting that the Royal Engineering Corps dealt with fragments and remnants of the explosive device.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq stated that it targeted a "vital target" in northern Israel early Thursday morning. In a statement, they emphasized their commitment to "resisting the occupation in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon," and vowed to continue "striking enemy strongholds with increasing intensity in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

For months, Iraqi factions have launched rocket and drone attacks on Israel in support of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza. The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" has announced strikes on numerous vital Israeli targets across a wide area, from Al Golan Heights and Haifa in the north to Eilat in the south.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, with full U.S. support, has been conducting a genocidal war on Gaza, resulting in over 139,000 Palestinian deaths and injuries, as well as more than 10,000 missing persons, amidst widespread destruction and famine that have claimed the lives of dozens of children and the elderly.

