Adams Automotive And Autotech Answers Revolutionize Technical Training In 2024


10/10/2024 1:45:47 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Automotive, in partnership with Houston Boston Partners, and Autotech Answers are proud to highlight significant achievements under the leadership of Peter Sarantidis, Director of Technical Advancement at Adams Automotive and President of AutoTech Answers.

Since Peter's appointment February 2024, Adams Automotive has launched a comprehensive monthly technical training program tailored to today's automotive technicians. The program covers essential skills ranging from basic electrical theory to advanced diagnostics and troubleshooting, focusing on efficient techniques without compromising quality. Training sessions are conducted quarterly over a two-day period, offering four specialized topics that qualify participants for 12 hours of professional development credits each quarter.

Adams Automotive and
AutoTech Answers have also introduced an innovative technical support platform, guiding technicians through complex workflows in real-time, ensuring they remain competitive and proficient on the job.

Looking ahead, Peter plans to expand the training curriculum to include emerging technologies such as
EV systems, ADAS calibration, and AI-driven diagnostics. Additionally, the support platform will soon feature interactive live coaching and enhanced remote diagnostic capabilities.

With these advancements, Adams Automotive and
AutoTech Answers are poised to set new standards in the automotive service industry, delivering cutting-edge knowledge and support to technicians while maintaining the highest service quality for customers.

SOURCE Autoshop Answers

PR Newswire

