James S. Farrin Honored As 2024 Triangle Business Journal 'Leader In Diversity'

"Triangle Business Journal" recently announced its 2024 'Leaders in Diversity Awards' winners – James S. Farrin , Founder and President of the Law Offices of

James Scott Farrin, is one of 16 individuals and nine companies selected to receive the award for "demonstrating respect for inclusive of others, advocacy for underrepresented groups, and multicultural marketing."

Farrin said, "Receiving this award is an honor. It is important to create a safe work environment that honors and supports all employees. Our diversity efforts help us interact with each other and our clients, and this positively impacts our efforts to generate great results for people across North and South Carolina."

Farrin's most recent efforts towards promoting a diverse and inclusive work environment at his firm include creating a Diversity and Inclusion Committee, focusing on Latino recruitment and outreach, and diversity hiring. Of the firm's 21 new hires since

January 2024, 57% are non-white and 62% are female. 66% of the attorneys hired this year are female, and the firm has 40+ Spanish-speaking employees.

In 2021, Farrin's received recognition for advancing diversity, inclusion, and the dignity of the people in the legal profession with a 'Diversity and Inclusion Award' from "North Carolina Lawyers Weekly" and "South Carolina Lawyers Weekly."

Farrin and his firm have a successful history of standing up for underrepresented groups. The firm had the lead role in the historic Black Farmers discrimination case which resulted in a $1.25 billion recovery from the U.S. government.*

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of

James Scott Farrin

is one of the largest personal injury firms in

North Carolina

and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*Re: Black Farmers Discrimination Litigation, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin led a team of firms to recover $1.25 billion for Black farmers from the U. S. government for discrimination. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

