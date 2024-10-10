Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detector (TRO-1211)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a CO detector that would help pump carbon monoxide out of the house in the event of a furnace or other gas-fueled heating system malfunction," said an inventor, from Aylmer, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the MODERN DETECTOR. My design would help rectify the problem in addition to providing a warning."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a CO detector. In doing so, it offers an effective way to detect danger and alert occupants of carbon monoxide gas. It also would help remove the carbon monoxide gas from the premises. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1211, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

