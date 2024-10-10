GFT Rewards Taps Into Ethereum to Disrupt Retail Rewards, Featuring a Thirsty Bored Ape Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Itai Leffler, CEO of Ape WaterLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GFT Rewards , a“Rewards as a Service” software and a pioneer in retail rewards are executing a promotional campaign with Ape Beverages Inc.'s - Ape Water . The sampling campaign will go live at local bars, restaurants and fraternity houses in California and Arizona in October. Bored Ape's have been in the news for the past few years, but this time, the Web 3 digital collectible has jumped to the physical world and is using the GFT Rewards platform to distribute samples to thirsty customers. The sample program eliminates fraud and slippage, reduces expenses while achieving a better return on investment through optimized reward distribution and provides post purchase psychographic and demographic retargeting.GFT has executed groundbreaking rewards with several Fortune 50 companies across the Consumer Packaged Goods, Entertainment, and Financial sectors from Kroger to Toshiba. These industry giants trust GFT Rewards' innovative platform, powered exclusively by Ethereum, to drive their promotional campaigns with unparalleled transparency and efficiency.“Working with GFT Rewards allows us to control our promotional spend and retarget customers we would never have had the ability to reach with traditional sampling programs” says Itai Leffler, CEO of Ape Beverages, Inc.The GFT Rewards platform is disrupting the traditional rewards business by utilizing Web 3.0 and AI technology to reach consumers in new and innovative ways. From street vendors, food trucks and college campuses to traditional grocery and mobile carriers, GFT Rewards is expanding its reach through strategic partnerships with top-tier brands and retailers, offering sampling, buy-one-get-one (BOGO), and other targeted promotions directly to consumers.Building Trust and Transparency with EthereumIn an era where trust and transparency are paramount, GFT Rewards needed a solution that could deliver one-to-one rewards that automatically redeem and financially settle rewards. For years, the company chose Ethereum's blockchain, integrated with the ERC-1155 token standard, to serve as an immutable audit trail for all promotional activities, eliminating the friction traditionally associated with marketing campaigns.“Ethereum continues to exhibit the trusted best-in-class blockchain ecosystem our brand partners have come to expect,” stated the Co-CEO of GFT Rewards, Jonas Hudson.“Other Layer 2's, Layer 1's, Layer 0's, etc., all have unique problems, from size limitations to centralized, limited validators that could easily be attacked.”Why Ethereum is the Preferred Choice for Global BrandsThe decision to leverage Ethereum was not taken lightly. Ethereum's robust auditing capabilities, scalability, and speed made it the ideal choice for GFT Rewards' expansive needs. The blockchain's decentralized nature ensures that every transaction is secure and verifiable, which is crucial for Fortune 50 brands concerned with maintaining their reputation and consumer trust.Ethereum's future roadmap and financial infrastructure further instill confidence in GFT Rewards' technical team. The platform is built on tools that have been rigorously tested and vetted, providing a solid foundation for developing and executing complex promotional strategies.“There is no reason for the Krogers, Nestles, Warner Bros., etc., to look for 'get rich quick' meme chains that could implode and harm some of the most trusted brands in the world,” emphasized Mr. Hudson.For more information about GFT Rewards and Ape Water please visit GFTrewards and apebeverages.

